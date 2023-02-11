Ina Garten Shares Her ‘Absolutely Delicious’ 2023 Valentine’s Day Menu

Ina Garten’s continuing her holiday menus with a selection of Barefoot Contessa dishes for Valentine’s Day. Ahead, what the cookbook author plans on making come Feb. 14, from the main course and sides to cocktails and a “romantic playlist.”

Ina Garten 2023 Valentine’s Day menu: Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb is the main course

The Barefoot Contessa’s 2023 Valentine’s Day menu starts with a show-stopping main course. Garten’s pick? Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb from her 2018 Cook Like a Pro cookbook.

It might sound intimidating to kitchen newbies and even seasoned home cooks, but Garten swore in a Feb. 6 Instagram post it’s “absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare on a weeknight.”

It takes 90 minutes to make (via Food Network). But, as Garten said, there’s not much to preparing it. Four steps and 10 ingredients are all it takes.

Broccolini and pureed potatoes are sides on Ina Garten’s 2023 Valentine’s Day menu

Next up are the sides. Garten has created many Barefoot Contessa side dishes over the years, but for Valentine’s Day, she picked two classics; roasted vegetables and potatoes. Garten explained her reasoning for adding them to the menu in a Feb. 7 Instagram post.

“When I’m planning a menu, I always think about the flavors, colors, and textures of the dishes together,” Garten wrote in the caption. “For Valentine’s Day, with the Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb, I love the creamy, lemony Pureed Potatoes with crunchy, fresh Roasted Broccolini. It’s a perfect menu and not at all hard to make!”

Ina Garten 2023 Valentine’s Day menu: Easy Chocolate Mousse

Among all her chocolate confections — truffles, chocolate cake, etc., — Garten added one of her new Barefoot Contessa desserts to the menu. She picked chocolate mousse from her latest cookbook, Go-To Dinners.

“For Valentine’s Day day, only a totally decadent chocolate dessert will do,” she wrote in a Feb. 8 Instagram post. “My Easy Chocolate Mousse can be made ahead so it’s ready whenever you are.”

“It’s a sweet way to end a very special dinner,” Garten concluded the post.

Similar to her other takes on chocolate mousse, Garten uses some of her “good” ingredients to amp up the flavor. Think “good” vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate from suggested brands,

Ina Garten’s 2023 Valentine’s Day menu includes cocktails and a ‘romantic’ playlist to set ‘the mood’

Is it really a Barefoot Contessa menu without cocktails and a music selection from Garten? The Food Network star didn’t end her 2023 Valentine’s Day picks without including something to drink and a “romantic” playlist.

“Nothing sets the mood like a delicious bubbly cocktail and a romantic playlist!” she began a Feb. 9 Instagram video. “For a Kir Royale, pour a little crème de cassis in a Champagne flute, then fill the glass with Prosecco or Champagne. How easy is that??”

Her “Favorite Love Songs” playlist, featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra, Al Green, and Nat King Cole among others, makes it “even better,” she added. “Now you’re ready for a Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️❤️❤️.”