Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Giants add undersized WR in Cynthia Frelund mock

By Dan Benton,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il7dY_0kk6vIrP00

The New York Giants head into the offseason with a need so glaring it’s obvious to everyone. They must find additional wide receivers for quarterback Daniel Jones, specifically a big target who can dominate on the outside.

Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network recognized that when she compiled her first mock draft of the year. However, with a couple of the top receivers already off the board, she settled for Zay Flowers of Boston College.

Flowers lined up out wide on almost two-thirds of his snaps at BC, and while that may not be how he’s used at the next level, he has the speed and route traits that Giants coach Brian Daboll could use on third down, specifically.

Flowers is a speedy, dynamic athlete and arguably one of the top three receivers available in the draft. But at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, he’s not exactly what the Giants are on the hunt for. They already have Wan’Dale Robinson (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) and are likely to re-sign Sterling Shepard (5-foot-10, 196 pounds).

Adding another undersized receiver who is primarily slated to play on the inside isn’t the answer for the Giants on offense. And as talented as Flowers may be, he also had an issue with drops (9) in 2022.

Although head coach Brian Daboll would undoubtedly find a role for Flowers, it would still leave the Giants in need of a true No. 1.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Titans' top-20 cap hits for 2023 ahead of offseason moves
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
HBCU Combine underway in New Orleans ahead of HBCU Legacy Bowl
New Orleans, LA13 minutes ago
Vikings sign exclusive rights free agents Blake Brandel and Khyiris Tonga
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Conditions of Jalen Reagor trade have been revealed
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Around the North: Did the Ravens consult QB Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken hiring?
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi credits teammates for turnaround in 2022
Pittsburgh, PA55 minutes ago
Shannon Sharpe: Bryce Young deserves praise, but maybe pump the brakes
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Eagles interview former Badger DC Leonhard
Madison, WI1 hour ago
Here are all the available free agent offensive tackles in 2023
Miami, FL2 days ago
Bengals WR coach Troy Walters a candidate for Cardinals OC
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Vikings 2023 7 Round mock draft: Matt Anderson's 3.0
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Report: Panthers hire former Georgia RB Thomas Brown as OC
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Top 100 mock draft: Who can the Browns land on day-two of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
NFL fans can't decide if this gravity-defying DK Metcalf video is real or fake
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bulls requested two first round picks for G Alex Caruso
Chicago, IL32 minutes ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy