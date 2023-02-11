AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:43 a.m. EST

Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: They offer a glimpse of the country’s zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring. Advertisers spend millions for a chance to capture the attention of more than 100 million viewers expected to tune in for the big game. This year, crypto ads and automakers are advertising less since those industries are facing problems. Major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and more alcohol brands have jumped in to take their place.

NEW YORK (AP) — Big name advertisers from T-Mobile to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl on Sunday. To get the most out of those millions, most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to maximize publicity for their spots. In the ads released so far, John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile themed version of “Summer Nights” from “Grease,” Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace, and Alicia Silverstone reprises her “Clueless” character for online shopping site Rakuten.

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday came after the Biden administration pledged to consider broader efforts to address China’s surveillance activities. It will make it difficult for five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports. The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons."

Year after 'Crypto Bowl,' crypto ads vanish from big game

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.” A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies. The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two. This year, crypto ads are nowhere to be found.

How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are set to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. So says the National Chicken Council. And some of them will be boneless — and thus not actual chicken wings. The “boneless wing” is a thriving and delicious deception. It's part of a subset of foods that are popular but also aren't really what they say they are. Think baby carrots or mock crabmeat or plant-based burgers. In the case of “boneless wings,” though, there's a reason behind it — they've been more cost effective. And yet, some say, they're an interesting example of marketing manipulation.

IRS won't tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS says most relief checks issued by states last year won't be subject to federal taxes, providing late guidance as taxpayers have begun filing returns. The IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, meaning taxpayers who received those checks won’t have to pay federal taxes on those direct payments. The guidance on Friday came a week after the IRS told payment recipients to delay filing taxes. All told, the IRS said special payments were made by 21 states in 2022.

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California has forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix. But officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Houston-based pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down. It says there was no fire and no injuries. It did not say how much leaked or when service would be restored. In Las Vegas, Clark County officials said they do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.

UK economy avoids decline but cost of living pains many

LONDON (AP) — The British economy has stagnated in the final three months of last year amid cost-of-living crisis that's squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. Britain faces a prolonged economic slowdown triggered by soaring food and energy prices. Carlton Peters, who cooks for the Margins Project charity’s free lunch program, sees it in his own life. He now buys all of his food in the reduced-price section of the supermarket and has cut out butter altogether because it is too expensive.

Safety investigators subpoena pilots over close call at JFK

Safety investigators say they have issued subpoenas for pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a close call at New York's Kennedy Airport last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday the pilots have refused three times to sit for recorded interview. The NTSB says the American plane crossed an active runway without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines jet. The Delta plane had to abort its takeoff.

Russia announces cut to oil output over Western price caps

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has announced it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that “we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the ‘price ceiling.'" The Group of Seven major democracies have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries. The goal is to keep oil flowing to global markets to prevent price spikes, while limiting Russia’s financial gains that can be used to pay for its campaign in Ukraine.