Luling, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog

By Grace Reader,

9 days ago

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called police and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.

The Luling Police Department said Thursday it was called to Hackberry Avenue after someone called police and told them they had a possible human skull in their yard. They reportedly told police their dog had been bringing back bones for about a week, which they thought were animal bones.

The dog owner said the dog had gone to an “unknown location” and brought the skull back. It appeared to be a human’s.

The police department said it initially thought it could be tied to a high profile missing person case in Caldwell County, so they notified the District Attorney and the Attorney General’s Office.

Pictures of the remains were sent to the Attorney General’s office cold case unit who used anthropologists to determine the two are likely not related.

Though the police department did not identify which cold case it thought could have been related, Jason Landry’s disappearance has been arguably the most widely covered in Caldwell County over the past year.

Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

Texas Search and Rescue was called to do a search of the area where the apparent skull was found “in an attempt to locate further remains” and found nothing, police said. The search will continue Saturday.

The bones and skull found will be sent to the University of North Texas Center for human identification, police said.

