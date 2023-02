Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead

Salvatore is facing multiple charges.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside of a Popeye's restaurant on East Tremont around 2:30 yesterday afternoon.

They say the man who died was shot in the torso and has been identified as 24-year-old Jermiah Smith.

Another man was also shot in the torso and remains in critical condition.