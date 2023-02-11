Escaped Miss. inmate found dead in Sulphur Springs restroom Feb. 7 Image From Staff Reports Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Subhead

| Crime

Body

A man found deceased in the restroom at Pacific Park Tuesday has been identified as one of two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail in December, Sulphur Springs Police reported Thursday morning.

Police responded at 1:12 p.m Feb. 7, at the park after someone expressed concern for an individual who had been in the restroom for a long period of time. Officers discovered a deceased man with no identification in the restroom.

“The deceased was sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner to attempt to make positive identification. The Medical Examiner was able to identify the deceased by fingerprints, as Travero McElroy of Jackson, Mississippi. McElroy was an escapee from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was currently being held for the charge of Murder,” SSPD Chief Jason Ricketson stated in a public information release late Thursday morning.

Travero Behzad McElroy, who was incarcerated for murder, and 31-yearold Tyler Charles Payne, who was incarcerated for car-jacking, were reported missing during a headcount Sunday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Miss., officials reported.

On Christmas Day 2022, Wood County Sheriff ’s Office responded to a report of a van being driven into water off of State Highway 154 into Lake Fork. Quitman Fire Department located the vehicle which was recovered. It was a van stolen from Mississippi.

The pair was believed to be two males seen leaving the boat ramp in a small silver car.

On Dec. 27, Cisco Police Department attempted to stop a silver Camry with no license plate. The vehicle evaded authorities, continuing west on I-30 from Cisco, which is located about 50 miles from Abilene. The driver matched the description of Payne; officers did not get a good enough look at the black male in the vehicle to determine whether he fit the description of Mississippi escapee McElroy.

Payne was arrested Jan. 9 in Dallas County following an alleged string of violent crimes and a pursuit in Frisco. He faces escape, business burglary and auto theft charges in Hinds County, Mississippi. He was charged in Dallas County with aggravated robbery and failure to identify charges, officials reported following Payne’s arrest.

McElroy remained at large until this week; police found him dead in the restroom at the Sulphur Springs park Tuesday. He was identified by fingerprint analysis later this week.

McElroy’s cause of death is still pending, but police Thursday said no foul play is suspected at this time.