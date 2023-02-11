Campus News: Georgia Southern University Fall 2022 President's list

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students on the Fall 2022 President's list.

Cobb County students were:

Demetria Arasi of Marietta (30062)Gaylan Beasley of Powder Springs (30127)Devin Bell of Powder Springs (30127)Alina Bergstrom of Powder Springs (30127)Ansley Boatright of Marietta (30068)Rebecca Boston of Acworth (30101)Adia Brown of Marietta (30067)Ellie Grace Canter of Marietta (30064)Courtney Carmichael of Acworth (30101)Amanda Carter of Kennesaw (30144)Hunter Clark of Marietta (30062)Aidan Collins of Kennesaw (30152)Brennan Craig of Kennesaw (30152)Leah Davis of Kennesaw (30152)Danielle Dawkins of Kennesaw (30152)Cooper Dickinson of Acworth (30101)Erin Dunn of Marietta (30062)Arinze Ekwenchi of Powder Springs (30127)Hannah Faer of Marietta (30062)Isabella Fairlamb of Smyrna (30082)Brayden Fennell of Acworth (30101)Jaasira Fossitt of Kennesaw (30152)Zaahir Fossitt of Kennesaw (30152)Sara Gaddis of Marietta (30066)Mia Gonzalez of Marietta (30066)Colin Griffis of Marietta (30064)Rafe Hamilton of Marietta (30062)Colby Hansen of Mableton (30126)David Harris of Marietta (30068)Andrew Hoffman of Marietta (30062)Megan Holland of Powder Spgs (30127)Imani Ingram of Powder Springs (30127)Alexis Johnson of Marietta (30066)Ashley Judson of Acworth (30101)Amanda Judson of Acworth (30101)Anuj Khadka of Atlanta (30339)Danielle Klopstock of Marietta (30060)Allison Lair of Kennesaw (30152)Isaiah Lee of Powder Springs (30127)Brian Martin of Marietta (30062)Carter Mason of Marietta (30066)Emily Mcbride of Marietta (30067)Grace McCarl of Powder Springs (30127)Brandon McGuiness of Kennesaw (30152)Grayson Mosley of Marietta (30062)Eric Njoroge of Powder Springs (30127)Austin Nobis of Kennesaw (30152)Ryder Post of Marietta (30064)Olivia Pugh of Powder Springs (30127)Madeline Ramsey of Smyrna (30082)Katie Reece of Powder Springs (30127)Zachary Rozsman of Marietta (30068)Julia Schukle of Smyrna (30080)Taylor Shirah of Kennesaw (30152)Audrey Smiles of Marietta (30062)Campbell Smith of Marietta (30064)Haley Smith of Marietta (30062)Jack Snyder of Kennesaw (30144)Riana Square of Powder Springs (30127)Eva Stratigos of Kennesaw (30152)Andrew Thompson of Marietta (30068)Marielle Thrower of Acworth (30101)Sasha Truchan of Marietta (30064)Ashley Voeltner of Marietta (30062)Alexis Walker of Mableton (30126)Ellie Wallace of Acworth (30101)Terica Watkins of Powder Spgs (30127)Olivia Weber of Powder Springs (30127)Amaya Wilcox of Austell (30106)Nicholas Wolf of Kennesaw (30152)Sarah Yokley of Acworth (30101)Jessica Zumbach of Powder Springs (30127)