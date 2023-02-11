Change location
I tried 5 store-bought spinach dips and Trader Joe's came out on top
By Erin McDowell,9 days ago
- I tried five spinach dips ahead of the Super Bowl to see which would be best for a party.
- I tried dips from Marzetti, Cedar's, Archer Farms, Tostitos, and Trader Joe's before ranking them.
- The Trader Joe's dip, which tasted tangy and fresh, was my favorite by far.
I bought the 14-ounce container at Wegmans for $4.49.It was advertised as a dip for vegetables, which could have been why it just didn't taste right with a tortilla chip.
However, I'm not sure it would have tasted much better with vegetables.I was really turned off by the dip's consistency.
It seemed thick and very mayonnaise-like to me. It didn't have the tanginess of a sour-cream-based dip.Overall, I found the dip to be bland and too thick.
In my opinion, the pieces of spinach and vegetables also lacked flavor.I also taste-tested Cedar's spinach dip.
I bought the 12-ounce container from Stop and Shop for $4.99.Right off the bat, things looked promising.
This spinach dip was slightly greenish in color and chock full of spinach and vegetables.Dipping my chip in, the dip seemed to have a promising consistency.
It wasn't too goopy or too thin.However, I thought the spinach dip's flavor was completely dominated by garlic.
To me, it didn't really taste like a spinach dip at all.My third favorite was the Archer Farms spinach dip from Target.
The 12-ounce container cost me $3.99.The other brands had larger chunks of carrots, onions, or other vegetables.
However, the spinach dip from Target didn't have visible vegetables.Dipping my tortilla chip into the spinach dip, I thought the consistency was also slightly thin.
However, I didn't mind the slightly lighter consistency.The dip itself tasted tangy and fresh.
I just wished the other vegetables had been more prominent.I was pleasantly surprised by the Tostitos creamy spinach dip, which I consider a grocery-store staple.
I bought the 15.5-ounce jar for $4.29.There were large chunks of spinach in the creamy, delicious dip.
It definitely leaned more on the creamy side than the watery side.There was a great balance of flavor, and the sour-cream taste really came through.
The chunks of spinach were large and flavorful.The Tostitos dip really impressed me.
This is especially great considering most people can get their hands on it in their local grocery store.My favorite dip by far was the Trader Joe's sour-cream-spinach dip.
It was also the cheapest at just $3.49 for 11 ounces.The consistency was perfect, and the chunks of spinach were by far the most prominent out of the five brands I tried.
Out of all of the dips I tried, this one tasted the most homemade.The most vibrant flavors in the dip were onion, spinach, and sour cream.
It tasted tangy and fresh, with just the right amount of spinach, sour cream, and vegetables.I truly could have polished off the entire tub of this creamy, delicious dip.
Just look at those huge pieces of spinach. It's unsurprising to see why Trader Joe's spinach dip came out on top, thanks to its great taste and value.Read the original article on Insider
