I tried 5 store-bought spinach dips and Trader Joe's came out on top

I set out on a mission to find the absolute best store-bought spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Insider

I tried five spinach dips ahead of the Super Bowl to see which would be best for a party.

I tried dips from Marzetti, Cedar's, Archer Farms, Tostitos, and Trader Joe's before ranking them.

The Trader Joe's dip, which tasted tangy and fresh, was my favorite by far.

Marzetti spinach veggie dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

After testing five different spinach dips to see which would be best for a Super Bowl party, my least favorite was the spinach veggie dip from Marzetti.

I bought the 14-ounce container at Wegmans for $4.49.

Marzetti spinach veggie dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

It was advertised as a dip for vegetables, which could have been why it just didn't taste right with a tortilla chip.

However, I'm not sure it would have tasted much better with vegetables.

Marzetti spinach veggie dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I was really turned off by the dip's consistency.

It seemed thick and very mayonnaise-like to me. It didn't have the tanginess of a sour-cream-based dip.

Marzetti spinach veggie dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Overall, I found the dip to be bland and too thick.

In my opinion, the pieces of spinach and vegetables also lacked flavor.

Cedar's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I also taste-tested Cedar's spinach dip.

I bought the 12-ounce container from Stop and Shop for $4.99.

Cedar's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Right off the bat, things looked promising.

This spinach dip was slightly greenish in color and chock full of spinach and vegetables.

Cedar's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Dipping my chip in, the dip seemed to have a promising consistency.

It wasn't too goopy or too thin.

Cedar's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, I thought the spinach dip's flavor was completely dominated by garlic.

To me, it didn't really taste like a spinach dip at all.

Target spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

My third favorite was the Archer Farms spinach dip from Target.

The 12-ounce container cost me $3.99.

Target spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The other brands had larger chunks of carrots, onions, or other vegetables.

However, the spinach dip from Target didn't have visible vegetables.

Target spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Dipping my tortilla chip into the spinach dip, I thought the consistency was also slightly thin.

However, I didn't mind the slightly lighter consistency.

Target spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The dip itself tasted tangy and fresh.

I just wished the other vegetables had been more prominent.

Tostitos creamy spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I was pleasantly surprised by the Tostitos creamy spinach dip, which I consider a grocery-store staple.

I bought the 15.5-ounce jar for $4.29.

Tostitos creamy spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

There were large chunks of spinach in the creamy, delicious dip.

It definitely leaned more on the creamy side than the watery side.

Tostitos creamy spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

There was a great balance of flavor, and the sour-cream taste really came through.

The chunks of spinach were large and flavorful.

Tostitos creamy spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The Tostitos dip really impressed me.

This is especially great considering most people can get their hands on it in their local grocery store.

Trader Joe's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

My favorite dip by far was the Trader Joe's sour-cream-spinach dip.

It was also the cheapest at just $3.49 for 11 ounces.

Trader Joe's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The consistency was perfect, and the chunks of spinach were by far the most prominent out of the five brands I tried.

Out of all of the dips I tried, this one tasted the most homemade.

Trader Joe's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The most vibrant flavors in the dip were onion, spinach, and sour cream.

It tasted tangy and fresh, with just the right amount of spinach, sour cream, and vegetables.

Trader Joe's spinach dip. Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I truly could have polished off the entire tub of this creamy, delicious dip.

Just look at those huge pieces of spinach. It's unsurprising to see why Trader Joe's spinach dip came out on top, thanks to its great taste and value.