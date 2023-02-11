Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cool temperatures, sunny skies coming in Saturday

By Jessica Faith,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EFNP_0kk6qcDC00

Dry weather will make great conditions for outdoor activities this weekend. Temperatures will be cool, but not too cold during the afternoons, but make sure to have on a warmer coat first thing in the morning. Wind chills are in the teens and lower 20s to start the day. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Wear your sunglasses today, especially this afternoon. Sun glare could be an issue, but overall, today will be a low-impact day.

Part two of the weekend will also be a quiet day but expect a few more clouds and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to warm into much of next week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 to know which days will be in the 60s during the upcoming workweek.

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student
  • ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dead at 34
  • Uber, Lyft drivers announce strike across Pittsburgh region
  • VIDEO: Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy