Cool temperatures, sunny skies coming in Saturday

Dry weather will make great conditions for outdoor activities this weekend. Temperatures will be cool, but not too cold during the afternoons, but make sure to have on a warmer coat first thing in the morning. Wind chills are in the teens and lower 20s to start the day. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Wear your sunglasses today, especially this afternoon. Sun glare could be an issue, but overall, today will be a low-impact day.

Part two of the weekend will also be a quiet day but expect a few more clouds and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to warm into much of next week. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 to know which days will be in the 60s during the upcoming workweek.

