The Pittsburgh Penguins had to get by without their best defenseman Friday night, when Kris Letang wasn’t able to play against Anaheim because he was ill.

Being without him obviously creates a significant void in their lineup, and there are nights when not having Letang can be too much for them to overcome.

This wasn’t one of them, mostly because the six defensemen they did dress turned in some quality work at both ends of the ice.

