Souper Bowl of Caring Sunday at Vincent United Methodist Church Nutley

By John Lee,

9 days ago

Following worship on February 12, the Vincent Church Elementary Youth Fellowship will be collecting monetary donations for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

Begun in 1990 in South Carolina, the Souper Bowl of Caring has sought to serve those in need on Super Bowl Sunday.

Partnering now with several NFL Teams, this youth-led movement has generated an extraordinary $50 million in donations to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities across the country.

Donations collected will go to the Vincent Church Care Pantry/Kitchen and the CUMAC food pantry in Paterson. Online donation may be made through the church website “Giving” link to the Care Kitchen.

Vincent United Methodist Church will gather for worship this Sunday morning, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. Sixth Sunday after Epiphany.

Vincent United Methodist Church is located at 100 Vincent Place (across from the library). It is handicapped accessible from the north parking lot. For more information, contact the Church Office at 973-667-5440 or visit the church website at www.vincentumc.org or on Facebook. All are welcome.

