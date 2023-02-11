Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Defeats Palmetto, Reaches Regional Final

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team shut out Palmetto High School on Friday evening 2-0 in their Regional Semifinal match. MSD advances to face rival Cypress Bay High School of Weston in the Regional Final. Cypress Bay, the top seed, held off Doral Academy 1-0 in their semifinal game.

The number one versus number two matchup of Cypress Bay versus Stoneman Douglas will take place on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m at Cypress Bay.

Stoneman Douglas is now 16-1-1 on the season.

The winner of the Regional Final on Wednesday will advance to the State Semifinal, which will be played next Friday evening, February 17, 2023.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland.

Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers.

Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net

Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net



