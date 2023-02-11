Anti-violence group to honor murder victim Timothy Fetter

Nashville anti-gun violence group, Partners in the Struggle, is hosting a meeting Saturday to speak out against the amount of violence the city has already seen this year.

There have been 17 homicides so far in 2023. 15 of them done with a gun, and Saturday marks one month since the murder of Timothy Fetter.

Fetter was 48 years old when he was killed on East Old Hickory Boulevard near Brewster's Auto Sales and Detail on January 11. He was found near his red Pontiac with multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Police are still looking for his killer. They believe the suspect was seen driving a light-colored sedan that drove away from the scene after firing.

Partners in the Struggle will have its first meeting of the year at the Hermitage Recreation Center off of James Kay Lane at 4:00 p.m.

At the end of the meeting, the group will give a plaque to Timothy's family in remembrance of him.

The group said their PSA is for all people who anticipate dealing with any disagreements with a gun to "stop, think, and appreciate beforehand."

2023 marks 25 years of Partners in the Struggle hosting anti-gun marches, supporting murdered victims' families and speaking out for victims.

