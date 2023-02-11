Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Anti-violence group to honor murder victim Timothy Fetter

By Brianna Hamblin,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BFSR_0kk6nOIj00

Nashville anti-gun violence group, Partners in the Struggle, is hosting a meeting Saturday to speak out against the amount of violence the city has already seen this year.

There have been 17 homicides so far in 2023. 15 of them done with a gun, and Saturday marks one month since the murder of Timothy Fetter.

Fetter was 48 years old when he was killed on East Old Hickory Boulevard near Brewster's Auto Sales and Detail on January 11. He was found near his red Pontiac with multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Police are still looking for his killer. They believe the suspect was seen driving a light-colored sedan that drove away from the scene after firing.

Partners in the Struggle will have its first meeting of the year at the Hermitage Recreation Center off of James Kay Lane at 4:00 p.m.

At the end of the meeting, the group will give a plaque to Timothy's family in remembrance of him.

The group said their PSA is for all people who anticipate dealing with any disagreements with a gun to "stop, think, and appreciate beforehand."

2023 marks 25 years of Partners in the Struggle hosting anti-gun marches, supporting murdered victims' families and speaking out for victims.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN
Woman killed in shooting at East Nashville apartments
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Nashville Man Charged with Death of Girlfriend
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
One dead, one injured after shooting on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular
Raising awareness about law enforcement who have died in the line of duty
Mount Juliet, TN3 hours ago
This family wants their loss to help other domestic violence victims
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Nashville officer involved in Mark Capps' death previously suspended 8 times
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Cold case ends with closure for two families as killer pleads guilty
Smyrna, TN5 days ago
Deep Dish Conversations hosts first live discussion on criminal 'legal' system
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
2 teens charged in deadly shooting outside Nashville apartment complex
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Grieving family fueled by their fight for justice help feed the homeless
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Tennessee National Guard releases names of soldiers who died in helicopter crash
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Kyle Jacobs dead at 49, Nashville police say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nonprofit brings healing power of music to hospital patients, including veterans
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Fisk graduates host inaugural Women's Appreciation Day event
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
'Our little makeshift family': A look inside a homeless camp in Hermitage
Nashville, TN5 days ago
'What the hell is wrong with you?' Wrong-way driver arrested on I-65
Franklin, TN6 days ago
Tennessee firefighters walk to raise awareness for mental health
Franklin, TN3 days ago
Texting 911 now available in Montgomery County
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
After decades, Nashville Gospel singer shares voice, faith amid health struggles
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Youth Rally Saturday: Save John Lewis Way
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Rep. Jones presses 'rogue agency' THP over dossier of Tennessee activists
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Exactly who and how police are held accountable in Tennessee is under review
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Lower Broadway business owners band together to address issues
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
New response team aiming to help in mental health crises launches in Nashville
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Thousands gather outside church to schedule meeting with Guatemalan consulate
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Metro agencies host meeting on homelessness in Hermitage
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Nashville's food scene celebrated during restaurant week
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Feud between Nashville and the legislature may continue, despite convention bids
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Hundreds fill up on soup at Soup Sunday benefit for 'Our Kids'
Nashville, TN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy