Wake Up! Wags: Bodie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Bodie!

He is a 9-year-old Pitbull mix who is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring this big “couch hippo” home, click here or view the full segment above.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .