Minneapolis, MN
CBS Sports sends Vikings Mississippi State CB in latest mock draft

By Tyler Forness,

9 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in need of a cornerback and there are a lot of really good ones in this draft class. Because of the depth in this class at cornerback, the Vikings don’t need to take one in the first round.

Draft analysts have sent the Vikings cornerback 53 times out of 98 mock drafts collected in the first five weeks and it continued with the latest mock draft from CBS Sports.

Tom Fornelli has the Vikings taking Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Here is what Fornelli had to say about the talented Bulldog cornerback.

“I know other talent evaluators like Forbes, but I believe I’m the high man on him. That’s fine with me. I love him. He sometimes gets too aggressive, but it’s understandable, given how good his hands are. He’s a playmaker who can play in any number of schemes.”

I totally get why Fornelli is high on Forbes. His ball skills are excellent and he plays with a high level of aggressiveness. The issue with Forbes is that he has an incredibly slight frame. If you are comfortable with that, you will have a good cornerback.

