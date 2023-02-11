How to watch Tennessee-Missouri basketball game, traffic advisory information

No. 5 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) will host Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 6 p.m. EST.

Saturday’s contest is Missouri’s first time playing at Thompson-Boling Arena since Jan. 23, 2021, and the Tigers’ first game in Knoxville in front of a non-reduced capacity crowd since Feb. 5, 2019.

Tennessee enters the contest following a 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Commodores ended its 11-game losing streak to Tennessee.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s contest after defeating South Carolina, 83-74, at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.

Below is game day and television information for the Tennessee-Missouri Southeastern Conference matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee-Missouri TV information

TV: SEC Network at 6 p.m. EST

On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Perry Clark (analyst)

Traffic advisory