Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Tennessee-Missouri basketball game, traffic advisory information

By Dan Harralson,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byCrC_0kk6lUQH00

No. 5 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) will host Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 6 p.m. EST.

Saturday’s contest is Missouri’s first time playing at Thompson-Boling Arena since Jan. 23, 2021, and the Tigers’ first game in Knoxville in front of a non-reduced capacity crowd since Feb. 5, 2019.

Tennessee enters the contest following a 66-65 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Commodores ended its 11-game losing streak to Tennessee.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s contest after defeating South Carolina, 83-74, at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.

Below is game day and television information for the Tennessee-Missouri Southeastern Conference matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee-Missouri TV information

  • TV: SEC Network at 6 p.m. EST
  • On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Perry Clark (analyst)

Traffic advisory

  • Expect I-40 delays this weekend near campus. Significant traffic congestion could increase due to TDOT repairs to the I-40 bridge over 17th Street. Lane closures: I-40 East & West between MM 386 & almost 389, small sections of I-275 as well as Alcoa Highway. Arrive early. Use Joe Johnson, Cumberland Avenue, or Phillip Fulmer Way to enter campus, avoid Neyland Drive.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy