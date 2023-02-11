How to watch Tennessee-Missouri basketball game, traffic advisory information

The Tigers enter Saturday’s contest after defeating South Carolina, 83-74, at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.
Below is game day and television information for the Tennessee-Missouri Southeastern Conference matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee-Missouri TV information
TV: SEC Network at 6 p.m. EST
On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Perry Clark (analyst)
Traffic advisory
Expect I-40 delays this weekend near campus. Significant traffic congestion could increase due to TDOT repairs to the I-40 bridge over 17th Street. Lane closures: I-40 East & West between MM 386 & almost 389, small sections of I-275 as well as Alcoa Highway. Arrive early. Use Joe Johnson, Cumberland Avenue, or Phillip Fulmer Way to enter campus, avoid Neyland Drive.
