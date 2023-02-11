Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee offers 2024 top-150 cornerback Dakoda Fields

By Zach McKinnell,

9 days ago
Tennessee offered a scholarship to four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields on Jan. 25.

“Excited to say I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Fields announced on his social media.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

Fields is the No. 129 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He is rated as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 15 player in the state of California, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He earned second-team All-Mission League and All-Area honors as a sophomore. Fields totaled 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Fields holds offers from multiple Power Five programs, including USC, Oregon, UCLA, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

