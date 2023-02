A pedestrian was seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in a Cass County crash.

Near Missouri Route 291 just north of Wild Horse Parkway, the Kansas City, Kansas, man was struck by a southbound traveling red 202 Ford Fusion.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The Ford sustained moderate damage.

Cass County Sheriff's Office personnel were assisted by the Lake Winnebago Police Department