The News & Observer

Leaving the past behind: How to watch, stream Duke vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball

By Steve Wiseman,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjxCv_0kk6dzsM00

During a mostly up and sometimes down basketball season, Duke has yet to lose back-to-back games.

That’s on the line in a big way Saturday when the Blue Devils, fresh off a humbling 81-59 loss at No. 19 Miami last Monday, play at No. 8 Virginia.

The Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5 ACC) saw their modest three-game winning streak halted in that blowout loss to the Hurricanes. It caused freshman Kyle Filipowski, Duke’s leading scorer (15.9) and rebounder (9.9), to declare the game at Virginia “a real character test.”

Duke’s first-year head coach, Jon Scheyer, is confident his team is equipped to leave that loss in the past and attack the Virginia game properly.

“The thing I love about this team, they’re always together,” Scheyer said. “They haven’t splintered whatsoever. And we’ve been through a tremendous amount of adversity the whole year.”

Virginia (18-4, 10-3) regularly delivers adversity to its opponents. The Cavaliers are tied with Clemson and Pittsburgh for first place in the ACC standings.

Renowned for their defense, the Cavaliers allow an ACC-low 60.4 points per game. Duke, allowing 64.1 points per game, is second in the league behind Virginia in scoring defense.

After Duke turned the ball over 21 times at Miami, fueling the Hurricanes’ transition offense, ball handlers Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and others will need to clean up their play. Virginia, with veteran guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin, records an average of 6.7 steals per game.

Tipoff time + TV channel for Saturday’s game

The game will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday and air on ESPN , which is available on major cable and satellite services such as Spectrum, Dish Network and DirecTV.

How to stream Duke vs. Virginia game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ESPN is available on Sling, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV streaming services. Or click here to view on the ESPN app.

Game day details: Duke vs. Miami

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs Virginia Cavaliers

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Virginia opened as a 5.5-point favorite Friday with the the over-under total at 125.5 points.

Series history: Duke and Virginia will meet for the 177th time with the Blue Devils holding a 123-53 all-time edge. Duke has won 7 of the 10 meetings at John Paul Jones Arena. This is the lone regular-season game between the Blue Devils and the Cavaliers. Virginia.

Pregame reading

