Carnival has unveiled one of its longest cruises yet — a 31-day journey in 2024 starting at $3,450

The Carnival Luminosa in Brisbane, Australia. Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled one of its longest itineraries: a 31-day transpacific cruise.

The Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle in 2024 starting at $3,450 per person.

Over half of the month-long sailing will be spent at sea with no ports of call.

Photo by Dylan McCord/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled one of its longest Carnival Journeys itineraries yet.But if you plan to sail on this 31-day cruise, be prepared to spend most of the trip at sea with no ports of call.Of the over 150 sailings Carnival currently has available for reservation, 70 are under this "Journeys" segment.These vacations are designed to have more unique and longer itineraries.The shortest of these cruises are currently 10 days long.But this length pales in comparison to the cruise line's newest announcement.On February 8, Carnival unveiled a 31-day cruise that will sail from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle in 2024 starting at $3,450 per person.

The Carnival Luminosa in Brisbane, Australia. Carnival Cruise Line

Joey Hadden/Insider

Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images

Patrick J. Endres/Getty Images

Juneau, Alaska. Getty Images/NetaDegany

Seattle skyline on March 13, 2022. The city is currently experiencing "very unhealthy" air quality levels. John Moore/Getty Images

On April 1, 2024, the Carnival Luminosa and its travelers will begin the first leg of this sailing with a trip from Australia to Guam.But this first journey won't be a short ride: The trip to Guam will take eight days with no ports of call.After a day in Guam, the vessel will sail for another two days before docking in Okinawa, Japan. This will be Carnival's first time in the Japanese prefecture. From there, the ship's tour around Japan will continue with stops in Hiroshima, Tokyo, Aomori, and Kushiro with several sailing days in between.Then it's another five days at sea — including crossing the international dateline — before hitting the Alaska leg of the trip from day 25 to day 29 …… which includes views of the Hubbard Glacier and stops in Anchorage, Juneau, and Ketchikan.From Alaska, the ship will then spend its last day at sea before finally docking in Seattle on day 31, concluding the month-long journey across three continents.Like any transoceanic cruise, the 963-foot-long Luminosa will spend over half of this itinerary at sea with no ports of call.To help its guests pass the time, the 2,826-guest ship houses six dining venues, five bars, and a pool deck with amenities like water slides.

Adonis Skordilis/Reuters

The Luminosa is one of Carnival's newest ships. But that doesn't mean the ship itself is new.The vessel was originally Costa Cruises' Costa Luminosa before it transitioned to Carnival's fleet in September 2022.

