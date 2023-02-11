Open in App
Business Insider

Carnival has unveiled one of its longest cruises yet — a 31-day journey in 2024 starting at $3,450

By Brittany Chang,

9 days ago
The Carnival Luminosa in Brisbane, Australia.

Carnival Cruise Line

  • Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled one of its longest itineraries: a 31-day transpacific cruise.
  • The Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle in 2024 starting at $3,450 per person.
  • Over half of the month-long sailing will be spent at sea with no ports of call.
Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled one of its longest Carnival Journeys itineraries yet.
Photo by Dylan McCord/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

But if you plan to sail on this 31-day cruise, be prepared to spend most of the trip at sea with no ports of call.
Carnival Cruise Line

Of the over 150 sailings Carnival currently has available for reservation, 70 are under this "Journeys" segment.
Carnival Cruise Line

These vacations are designed to have more unique and longer itineraries.
Carnival Cruise Line

The shortest of these cruises are currently 10 days long.
Carnival Cruise Line

But this length pales in comparison to the cruise line's newest announcement.
Carnival Cruise Line

On February 8, Carnival unveiled a 31-day cruise that will sail from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle in 2024 starting at $3,450 per person.
Carnival Cruise Line

Source: Carnival

On April 1, 2024, the Carnival Luminosa and its travelers will begin the first leg of this sailing with a trip from Australia to Guam.
The Carnival Luminosa in Brisbane, Australia.

Carnival Cruise Line

But this first journey won't be a short ride: The trip to Guam will take eight days with no ports of call.
Joey Hadden/Insider

After a day in Guam, the vessel will sail for another two days before docking in Okinawa, Japan. This will be Carnival's first time in the Japanese prefecture. From there, the ship's tour around Japan will continue with stops in Hiroshima, Tokyo, Aomori, and Kushiro with several sailing days in between.
Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images

Then it's another five days at sea — including crossing the international dateline — before hitting the Alaska leg of the trip from day 25 to day 29 …
Patrick J. Endres/Getty Images

… which includes views of the Hubbard Glacier and stops in Anchorage, Juneau, and Ketchikan.
Juneau, Alaska.

Getty Images/NetaDegany

From Alaska, the ship will then spend its last day at sea before finally docking in Seattle on day 31, concluding the month-long journey across three continents.
Seattle skyline on March 13, 2022. The city is currently experiencing "very unhealthy" air quality levels.

John Moore/Getty Images

Like any transoceanic cruise, the 963-foot-long Luminosa will spend over half of this itinerary at sea with no ports of call.
Carnival Cruise Line

To help its guests pass the time, the 2,826-guest ship houses six dining venues, five bars, and a pool deck with amenities like water slides.
Carnival Cruise Line

Source: Carnival

The Luminosa is one of Carnival's newest ships. But that doesn't mean the ship itself is new.
Carnival Cruise Line

The vessel was originally Costa Cruises' Costa Luminosa before it transitioned to Carnival's fleet in September 2022.
Adonis Skordilis/Reuters

Source: Carnival

The ship is currently operating itineraries from Brisbane, Australia.
Carnival Cruise Line

This 31-day cruise will allow Carnival to reposition the Luminosa stateside to begin sailings from Seattle.
Carnival Cruise Line

Read the original article on Business Insider
