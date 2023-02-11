Volunteers remove 250-pound couch dumped in Smoky Mountain creek
By Melissa Greene,
9 days ago
TALLASSEE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Volunteers with Save Our Smokies, Inc. are accustomed to hauling litter out of the Smokies , but what they brought out Friday surprised everyone — a discarded 250-pound couch that had been dumped into Abrams Creek.
Save Our Smokies Inc. is an all-volunteer organization that removes litter and graffiti from public lands. The 501c(3) nonprofit was formed in 2020 to support public lands, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, United States Forestry Service and state-managed public lands. Learn more about the group, including volunteer opportunities, at their website .
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0