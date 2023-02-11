Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

By Orri Benatar,

9 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were fired. Officers arrived and found a man on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings with multiple gunshot wounds.

Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with police saying he is expected to survive at this time. Investigators found a crime scene inside an apartment and determined that unknown men came inside the room, beat the victim with a gun and then shot him several times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4373.

