Empire State Building won’t go gold for heartbroken families of cancer kids
By Dean Balsamini,
9 days ago
Heartbroken families couldn’t convince the Empire State Building to honor their children killed by cancer – but saw the iconic skyscraper light up for the hated Philadelphia Eagles and even actress Drew Barrymore.
“It opened up a wound for me. It was a slap in the face,” said 51-year-old retired NJ cop Brian Donnelly, who lost his 6 1/2-year-old daughter Juliana to brain cancer in August 2013.
Donnelly said he applied online and reached out with no luck.
When the Empire State Building was bathed in Eagles green and white earlier this month, Donnelly felt it like a punch in the gut.
“You are going to light up for our biggest rival, but you won’t light up for something that is a worthy cause?” an exasperated Donnelly said.
It “left a bitter taste in everybody’s mouth. It was insulting the way they handled the whole thing.”
CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, who lost his 9-month-old daughter, Francesca, to cancer in December 2020, tweeted his disappointment when he was turned down for the same cause in April 2021. “We just learned the Empire State Building DENIED our request to light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness in September. I’ve followed up with @EmpireStateBldg to ask why. Obviously this is very disappointing,” the reporter’s April 19, 2021 tweet read.
Kaczynski posted the devastating two-paragraph denial: “Thank you for your interest in becoming an Empire State Building Lighting Partner. We have received and evaluated your questionnaire. After careful consideration of your proposal, unfortunately, the decision has been made to deny your request. We appreciate your organization taking the time to apply, and wish you all the best in your campaign and event efforts.”
Kaczynski posted a TV news photo noting that the Empire State Building had been lit up in yellow in September 2020 honoring the launch of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The grief-stricken dad tweeted, “Obviously they have more important causes.”
Ruth Hoffman, CEO of the American Childhood Cancer Organization, said she has lobbied the Empire State Building to “Go Gold” since 2014 and “never gotten an explanation.” Gold is the chosen color because “gold is a precious metal and our children are precious.”
