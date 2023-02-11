Raiders Potential Free Agent Targets: Raheem Mostert

The Las Vegas Raiders could use the speedy Raheem Mostert in a number of ways.

General Manager Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders brass have wrapped up the festivities of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, and they now begin diligently studying NFL Draft prospects they saw at the Shrine Bowl -- also at Allegiant Stadium -- and the Shrine Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

In between hours of film on college players, the Raiders must also check on the players' availability to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March. As they brace for a pivotal offseason, they must make tough decisions.

One of those decisions could include letting star running back Josh Jacobs go if they can not agree on a new contract. Paying running backs lucratively is a controversial topic in today’s NFL, as that position is not as valued as it once was.

There’s a good chance Jacobs will be back in Las Vegas next season, but the Raiders might look at less expensive options if he isn't. One of those options could be Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert.

The speedster is a little older now, turning 31 in April. However, if the Raiders want to add veteran depth to the running back room, Mostert could be a viable choice.

Mostert was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Purdue and bounced around the league before finding a long-term home with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Mostert broke out in the 2019 season, rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.

His next couple of seasons were injury-riddled, but after signing with the Dolphins in 2022, Mostert rushed for a career-high 891 yards and became a threat in the passing game, catching 31 passes for 202 yards.

While Mostert has dealt with injuries in the NFL, he’s gotten better with age, posting career highs in his age-30 season. On the chance that the Raiders move on from Jacobs, Mostert could be a solid depth option if they want to give the reins to Zamir White, or he could be an every-down back that the team’s new quarterback relies on.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

