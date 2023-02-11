Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 10: Jalen Duren’s Big Game Gave The Detroit Pistons A Victory Against San Antonio Spurs

Duren finished with career-highs in points (30) and blocks (four)

The Detroit Pistons defeated the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 32 points while rookie Jalen Duren had a career-high 30 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and four blocks.

“That was two young teams with guys trying to make a mark in this league,” Duren said. “I love games like this, where it is a bunch of young guys out there battling.”

Zach Collins led the Spurs with a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds and Malaki Braham had 27 points.

NEXT PISTONS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: March 19 in Detroit

OTHER NOTES:

-The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 119-108 behind Joel Embiid’s 35 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden had 20 points and 12 assists and Tyrese Maxey led all reserves with 27 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Jalen Brunson had 30 points.

NEXT 76ERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 27 in Philadelphia

NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 3 at Miami

-Jayson Tatum’s 41 points led the Boston Celtics to a 127-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Derrick White had a career-high 33 points and 10 assists and Sam Hauser had 12 points. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 27 points and LaMelo Ball had 24 points and 10 assists.

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 25 in Charlotte

-Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler scored 23 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-116 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Collin Sexton had 22 points and Kelly Olynyk had 15. All five Raptors starters scored double-figures led by Pascal Siakam’s 35 points. Gary Trent had 19 and Fred VanVleet had 17.

NEXT JAZZ GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 13 at Miami

NEXT RAPTORS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 28 in Toronto

-The Phoenix Suns defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-104 behind Deandre Ayton’s 22 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 21 points and Chris Paul had 19. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 22 points off the bench and Tyler Haliburton had 18.

-Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 118-107 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 25 points and Trey Murphy had 17.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 8 at Miami

-The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106, their 10th straight win. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points and Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Brandon Boston led the Clippers with 20 points and Paul George had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 24 in Milwaukee

