Campus News: The Week of Feb. 14

Janathan Bush of Smyrna was named to the President's list for the fall semester of the 2022 academic year at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.Kathleen Iacobelli of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.Lindsay King of Marietta was named to the fall Dean's list for the 2022-23 academic year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida - Anna Miller of Acworth, majoring in Forensic Science; Stephanie Jones of Kennesaw, majoring in Film and Media Arts; Vashti Hobson of Mableton, majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice; and Morgan Wimberly of Marietta, majoring in International Business and Economics.The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida - Elijah Wilkerson of east Cobb; and Kristen Peavy and Christopher Olmert, both of Smyrna.Bradley Hutto of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.Ethan Fuller of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall semester 2022 at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina - Haviland Coley, Meredith Dawson, Ekow Hudson, Walker Noland and Lydia Seremba, all of Marietta; and Annabelle Terry of Smyrna.The University of Tampa hosted a commencement ceremony on Dec. 16 to honor the 985 degree-seeking candidates at the university's 155th commencement. Among them were Cobb students - Aubrianna Gholar of Acworth, who graduated with an Advertising and Public Relations degree; and Connor Powell of Marietta, who graduated with an Entrepreneurship degree.Julia Cheely of Austell was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's list for the fall 2022 term.Bianca Andrews and Sonia Troutman, both of Marietta, were named fall 2022 President's Scholars at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.Sara James of Marietta was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.Matthew Booth of Acworth was among the over 700 students that graduated from Missiouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri from Dec. 16-17. Booth graduated with a bachelor of science, electrical engineering.