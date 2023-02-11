Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Bones Hyland Takes A Shot At The Denver Nuggets From A Private Plane The Clippers Sent After He Was Traded

By Aaron Abhishek,

9 days ago

The 22-year-old was the Nuggets' first-round pick in 2021 and was traded to the LA Clippers for two future second-round picks.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bones Hyland was one of the surprise trades of the season ahead of the deadline, and the guard didn't hold back at taking a swipe at his former franchise, the Denver Nuggets.

The 22-year-old was their first-round pick in 2021 and was traded to the LA Clippers for two future second-round picks.

The move was a brow-raiser considering he was averaging 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists coming off the bench. His reported skirmishes with head coach Michael Malone saw him quickly fall out of rotation and that was perhaps one of the reasons behind the ship.

Hyland had his say when he took to Instagram to share a video of himself on what appeared to be a private plate chartered for him by the Clippers. Speaking on the clip said:

“We deserve this one … This is how they treat you when they love you.”

Hyland will now join a team where he will have to prove his worth for minutes considering the likes of Terance Mann and fellow newcomer Eric Gordon will give him stiff competition. However, he does have the game, and now, a shot to prove it.

Bones Hyland Has A Fan In Ja Morant

It goes without saying that Hyland has been one of the more underrated players in the league, and giving credit where it was due was Ja Morant , who revealed that the former Nugget was one of his favorite players in the NBA at the moment.

Hyland has been effective for Denver on both ends of the floor, and that had Morant impressed. Taking to Twitter, the Memphis Grizzlies star wrote :

@BizzyBones11 my fav player rn . bro be too turnt & he da goodz

He has age by his side, and the guard is now part of a unit that has the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

With the Clippers touted as one of the teams that would go the distance, it would be a solid learning curve for the young gun to add more skills under his belt. Given his response to the Nuggets, it appears he's happy to be a Clipper.

