Tiny squawking bird pulled from Turkish earthquake rubble

By Holly Patrick,

9 days ago

This is the moment a tiny squawking bird was pulled from wreckage following a devastating earthquake in Turkey .

More than 24,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.

Thousands of houses have been destroyed, leaving many homeless in the middle of winter.

Footage posted to Twitter by Turkey’s police force shows emergency services searching for a bird amongst dust and rubble, before it finally emerges.

Monday’s earthquake is Turkey’s deadliest since 1939.

