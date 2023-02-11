Tiny squawking bird pulled from Turkish earthquake rubble

This is the moment a tiny squawking bird was pulled from wreckage following a devastating earthquake in Turkey .
More than 24,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.
Thousands of houses have been destroyed, leaving many homeless in the middle of winter.
Footage posted to Twitter by Turkey’s police force shows emergency services searching for a bird amongst dust and rubble, before it finally emerges.
Monday’s earthquake is Turkey’s deadliest since 1939.
