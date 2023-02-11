Open in App
Hartford, CT
Journal Inquirer

State charges dropped against man doing federal time

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer,

9 days ago

State charges were dropped Thursday against former East Hartford resident Saeed Mustapha Moussa, who was sentenced the day before in federal court to 22 years and 10 months in prison for taking pornographic videos of himself sexually assaulting a girl when she was 6 to 8 years old.

Moussa had been facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault and single counts of third-degree child pornography possession and risk of injury to a child in Hartford Superior Court.

During a brief hearing — at which Moussa wasn’t present — prosecutor Richard Rubino said the state case involved the same conduct as the federal case. Moussa is likely to be deported after completing the federal prison time, the prosecutor added.

