Enfield, CT
Journal Inquirer

Draft of Enfield tax assessment report expected this month

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer,

9 days ago
ENFIELD — Town officials anticipate they will receive a draft report on an independent tax assessment review at the end of the month and a final report by the middle of March.

The Town Council in August authorized the review of the entire revaluation process, the tax assessor’s office, and the Board of Assessment Appeals procedures after numerous residents questioned their 2021 tax assessments.

Council members voted in September to hire law firm Berchem Moses of Westport for the review, and appointed members John Santanella, Michael Ludwick, and Nick Hopkins to serve as managers of the process.

