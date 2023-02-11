Selectmen OK federal funds to demo Municipal Center

BOLTON — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday night to allocate $1.45 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish two-thirds of the town’s dilapidated Notch Road Municipal Center.

The portion of the building to be razed currently serves as an annex for town offices, housing the Registrars of Voters, the Finance Department, and the First Selectman’s office. The remaining one-third, which will not be impacted, houses programs for the town’s Senior Center, social services, and the YWCA.

First Selectwoman Pamela Sawyer said the former school building is in very bad condition, and does not lend itself to renovation due to the style of construction.