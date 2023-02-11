Open in App
Wayne, NE
norfolkneradio.com

No. 14 Minnesota State women hold off Wayne State upset bid

By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director, Wayne State College,

9 days ago
A strong fourth quarter performance from #14 Minnesota State ruined the hopes of a Wayne State upset with a 94-80 final inside of Rice Auditorium...
