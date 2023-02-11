Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Small fire burns in downtown Colorado Springs due to downed power line, part of Boulder St closed

By Riley Carroll,

9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire is burning outside a home in downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning due to a downed power line, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

(CSFD)

The fire is at 701 East Boulder St. CSFD said only the porch is affected by the fire. CSFD said the exterior fire sprinklers worked and there was only minimal damage to the exterior. This building was under renovation and unoccupied.

Currently, eastbound Boulder is blocked at El Paso Street and westbound Boulder is blocked at Franklin Street.

The post Small fire burns in downtown Colorado Springs due to downed power line, part of Boulder St closed appeared first on KRDO .

