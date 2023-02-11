UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

UFC 284 takes place Saturday headlined by a champion-vs.-champion showdown, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the main event, featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) seeks champ-champ status as he challenges lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in a clash of the top two pound-for-pound fighters. And in the co-headliner, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) meet for the interim 145-pound title.
UFC 284 takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Below is the full lineup:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – for interim featherweight title
- Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Parker Porter vs. Justin Tafa
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Tyson Pedro
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Josh Culibao
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
- Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young
- Elves Brenner vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.
