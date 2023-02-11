Open in App
UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

By MMA Junkie Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hF26O_0kk6HfBG00

UFC 284 takes place Saturday headlined by a champion-vs.-champion showdown, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) seeks champ-champ status as he challenges lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in a clash of the top two pound-for-pound fighters. And in the co-headliner, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) meet for the interim 145-pound title.

UFC 284 takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title
  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – for interim featherweight title
  • Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Parker Porter vs. Justin Tafa
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Tyson Pedro
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Josh Culibao
  • Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
  • Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young
  • Elves Brenner vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

