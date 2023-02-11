Open in App
Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans shouldn't read into Russell Wilson 'liking' a Brandin Cooks tweet

By Jon Heath,

5 days ago
On the same day that news broke that the Denver Broncos were finalizing a trade for Sean Payton, one of the former coach’s wide receivers posted a cryptic tweet that had fans buzzing.

Brandin Cooks, who had the best two-year stretch of his career under Payton with the New Orleans Saints from 2015-2016, sent this tweet after the coach landed with the Broncos:

The tweet was “liked” on the social media network by Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, instantly starting speculation that the Broncos might attempt to trade for the veteran receiver this offseason.

Let’s pump the brakes on that.

For one thing, there’s a new sheriff in town — Payton isn’t going to bend over backward to give Wilson whatever he wants (he’s already proven that). So Wilson having a friendship with Cooks doesn’t guarantee anything.

Second, and more importantly, Denver can’t afford Cooks.

Cooks will turn 30 years old in September and he’s set to have a salary cap hit north of $26.46 million with the Houston Texans this year. Even if Houston ate some of the contract in a trade, the Broncos simply don’t have that kind of cap space available for an aging receiver.

If the Texans decide to cut Cooks and make him a free agent, that might be a different story for Denver. Fans should not expect the Broncos to make a trade for the receiver, though, especially with just five picks available for this year’s draft.

