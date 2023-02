The Pittsburgh Steelers had an interesting week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason is getting interesting. Not only are we shutting down fake news, but we're also looking at changes to the team's draft board and some new contracts that could be handed out in the upcoming months.

For starters, when someone reports something and the two players involved immediately shut it down, you know you reported the wrong thing. It's always better to keep a wrong claim to yourself instead of trying to create a headline that people will grab onto.

Second, maybe there's a change coming to the Steelers' draft board. A player many are hoping lands in Pittsburgh might not be a good option at No. 17, and could find himself elsewhere because of it.

And what about Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi's contracts? Will both get new deals this offseason? Are the Steelers sold on bringing Ogunjobi back? Are they sold on keeping Highsmith around long-term?

