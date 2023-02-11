Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Play House Acknowledges Missteps in How It Handled Assault on Actor

By Vince Grzegorek,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0th8ea_0kk69SKY00
Preview art for the play

The Cleveland Play House last night issued a statement addressing the canceled production of "I'm Back Now," which the show's playwright and local director say came after CPH mishandled the aftermath of a sexual assault of a cast member that occurred at a nearby residential building.

[content-1]
CPH, for its part, acknowledged that it should have better dealt with the situation in two specific areas by "immediately" informing the director of the show and "immediately" moving the actor to new housing.


While the organization did work to find new housing for all actors who were staying at the apartment complex, CPH acknowledged it only did so after having a meeting with the director and playwright at their request.

CPH's statement, in which the organization describes what else it did in response to learning of the attack, in full below:

CPH is, and remains, committed to telling stories that matter and that reflect the diversity of our community. CPH commissioned I’m Back Now: Returning to Cleveland from Charly Evon Simpson, a gifted playwright who wrote a compelling story dealing with Cleveland and a spectrum of Black experiences going back to the Fugitive Slave Act. CPH hired a host of talented actors and designers to work with Stori Ayers, the show’s director, in presenting this world premiere. This impactful story had been scheduled to open tonight, February 10.

Cleveland Play House acknowledges there were missteps in efforts to respond to a sexual assault that occurred to a CPH actor involved in rehearsals for I’m Back Now: Returning to Cleveland.

Out of respect for those affected by the assault, we have not publicly addressed the specifics of the incident. In light of recent reports, however, we would like to provide some context for the aspersions being circulated. Last month, an artist involved with I’m Back Now was forcibly kissed by a person not affiliated with CPH in an elevator of an apartment complex where CPH had housed its visiting artists for eleven years.

After learning about this incident, CPH offered support, asking what the actor needed and whether the actor felt safe at the apartment complex. CPH offered to assist the actor in filing a police report, but the actor declined. CPH provided contact information for an employee assistance program. What CPH did not do, and should also have done, was to (1) immediately notify the director of the show, who was independently contracted by CPH, and (2) immediately move the victim to different housing.

When the show’s director learned of the traumatic event and CPH’s responses to it during a rehearsal about 48 hours after the incident, the director conveyed disappointment to CPH management. At this point CPH began to move the entire cast out of the apartment complex the following day. CPH also apologized and offered to hire different CPH personnel to coordinate with the show and to request a Board-level investigation. Numerous CPH Board members then participated in a lengthy audio-video call in which the play’s director, playwright, and other artists described their concerns. The artists were asked what CPH could do. There were no responses to CPH’s offers or requests for what else could be done at this point.

Unfortunately, the show’s rights were pulled by the playwright later that day.
This account of the events that took place does not undermine or diminish the trauma the actor experienced, nor the disruption to the personal and performing lives of the artists who had planned to be part of a meaningful world premiere. CPH acted swiftly based on the information and privacy concerns at the time, but those actions fell short. We acknowledged this at the time privately to the director and playwright, and now share that apology with everyone.

We have begun a process of reviewing our internal policies and procedures, based on the recommendations of an already-completed investigation conducted by an external human resources firm paid by CPH.

We are heartbroken that the community of artists involved with the production have felt let down and unsafe. We further recognize this week’s dialogue has deeply impacted the CPH staff, Cleveland community, and other CPH artists nationally. This is a time for us to do better. To all those who have been impacted by these events, we wish to say that we are very sorry. We are committed to the process of healing, and will learn from this time in our journey forward.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH
Sheng Long Yu to Bring Famed Chicago-Based Sichuan Eatery Lao Sze Chuan to Pinecrest
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Did You Know Travis Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?
Cleveland Heights, OH3 days ago
Edison's Pizza Kitchen to Move to a Larger Home in Tremont This Spring
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Most Popular
The Mountain Goats Lead Cathartic Singalongs At Musica In Akron
Akron, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Metroparks to Buy Ironwood Golf Course in Hinckley
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Photos: The Inaugural Flats East Bank Mardi Gras Parade Brought New Orleans to Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
More Than 200 Films To Screen at Upcoming Short. Sweet. Film Fest
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Impossible Art, a Gen Z-Run Creative Experiment, Aims to Liven Up Hingetown Arts Scene
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Cleveland Police Removed Officer Names from Discipline Notices
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
moCa Cleveland Hosts 'The Black Arts Showcase' on Saturday With Talks and Activities
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
The Best Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Fleet Foxes To Launch Summer Tour at Agora Theatre in June
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Herbie Hancock and Angélique Kidjo Among Acts To Perform at This Year's Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 16-19)
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Heartwood Coffee Roasters Opening at Pinecrest this Spring
Chagrin Falls, OH3 days ago
Sneak Peek: Goldie's Donuts & Bakery, Opening This Month in Ohio City
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Depeche Mode is Coming to Cleveland as Part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
P!NK Headed To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Residents Fret About Future After Plans Announced to Boot Them, Turn Land Into Park
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Winery Dogs' Richie Kotzen Reflects on the Hard Rock Band's Decade-Long Run
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
MGM Northfield Park to Host An Evening with Actor Charlie Sheen on April 28
Northfield, OH6 days ago
Some Cleveland Leaders Took the Transit Week Challenge and Rode RTA Instead of Driving. What Now?
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Yellowcard To Play Blossom in July
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Band of the Week: Hello! 3D
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
After Protests of "Unlivable" Conditions, New York Landlords Will Meet With Residents of Shaker Square Apartments
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Taza Lebanese Grill to Open a Third Location in Rocky River
Rocky River, OH7 days ago
East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing
East Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Jason Aldean To Play Blossom in July
Cleveland, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy