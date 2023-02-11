Most expensive US military weapons and programs

(STACKER) – With tax season fast approaching, many Americans are wondering where all the revenue collected by the federal government goes. A good portion of that money will be put toward national defense, which in the popular consciousness usually pertains to weapons and military programs, but in our present era also includes elements such as cybersecurity and climate change.

The national defense budget for 2023 was approved at $816.7 billion , an amount even higher than the request of $773 billion submitted in the budget proposed in March 2022. This is a marked increase over the $715 billion requested the previous year .

Expenditures as outlined within the Defense Department’s budget run the gamut from updating and modernizing existing military equipment to ensuring adequate pay for personnel, nuclear security, and missile defense, to disease response preparedness and cyberspace activities. Events over the last year, such as ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related measures and tensions with nations such as China and Russia, have exacerbated what the federal government sees as a need for increased defense spending. Staying ahead of threats both foreign and domestic requires massive resources in a rapidly evolving world of technological, social, and environmental changes.

Using data from the Department of Defense’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal as submitted on Mar. 28, 2022, Stacker ranked the most expensive military weapons and programs. This budget was signed into law on Dec. 23, 2022.

#23. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Ballistic Missile Defense

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $335.0 million

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense

#22. Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $381.0 million

– Quantity proposed: 72

– Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces

#21. Building Pandemic Preparedness

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $468.0 million

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Building Pandemic Preparedness

#20. Amphibious Combat Vehicles

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $631.0 million

– Quantity proposed: 74

– Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces

#19. PATRIOT Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.0 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense

#18. Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.1 billion

– Quantity proposed: 3721

– Type of weapon or program: Combat Effective Ground Forces

#17. Frigate (FFG-62)

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.3 billion

– Quantity proposed: 1

– Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces

#16. Launch Vehicles – National Security Space Launch (NSSL) and Rocket System Launch Program (RSLP)

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.6 billion

– Quantity proposed: 6

– Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-Based Systems

#15. NGAD (Air Force)

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.7 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces

#14. Global Positioning System (GPS) Enterprise

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $1.8 billion

– Quantity proposed: 2

– Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-Based Systems

#13. Ground-Based Midcourse (GMD) and Improved Homeland Defense/Next Generation Interceptors (NGI)

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.6 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Missile Defeat and Defense

#12. F-15EX

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.8 billion

– Quantity proposed: 24

– Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces

#11. KC-46 Pegasus

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $2.9 billion

– Quantity proposed: 15

– Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces

#10. Addressing the Climate Crisis

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.1 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Climate Change

#9. LGM-35A Sentinel Weapon System

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $3.6 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization

#8. Space-based Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Systems

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $4.7 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Space and Space-based Systems

#7. B-21 Raider

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.0 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization

#6. DDG-51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyers

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $5.6 billion

– Quantity proposed: 2

– Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces

#5. Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $6.3 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Nuclear Enterprise Modernization

#4. Funds to procure highly survivable, precision-strike, and long-range fires—from hypersonic to subsonic—across the joint force

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $7.2 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Long Range Fires

#3. Virginia Class Submarines

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $7.3 billion

– Quantity proposed: 2

– Type of weapon or program: Modernized Naval Forces

#2. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.0 billion

– Quantity proposed: 61

– Type of weapon or program: Lethal Air Forces

#1. Increasing cybersecurity and operationalizing Zero Trust Architecture

– 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $11.2 billion

– Quantity proposed: not available

– Type of weapon or program: Cyberspace Activities

