Joel Embiid, Several Sixers Discuss Matisse Thybulle's Departure

Multiple Sixers bid farewell to their now-former teammate, Matisse Thybulle.

Going into the trade deadline, former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Matisse Thybulle heard a lot of trade rumors about himself.

While it was nothing new to Thybulle, who has been in that predicament before as the trade deadline approaches, it seemed the chances of a change were higher this year, considering Thybulle was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Sure enough, that was the case. In a four-team trade between the New York Knicks , Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets , and the Sixers, Thybulle was sent packing to Blazers.

On Friday afternoon, the deal was finalized, and Thybulle was officially a member of Portland’s organization.

Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris was the team’s veteran that took Thybulle under his wing as soon as he joined the organization in 2019. Over the last four seasons, the two shared the court for 228 games and grew close on and off the court.

“It’s sad to see Matisse leave, obviously,” said Harris. “I’ve been here with him since he first got drafted, so, you know, I know he's gonna do well in Portland. I’m happy for the situation that he’s in. I just thank him for everything he brought to our team, our locker room, and our organization.”

The All-Star center Joel Embiid was always one to pound the table for Thybulle to get minutes, as the young veteran is one of the league’s most talented perimeter defenders. To no surprise, Embiid mentioned that the loss of Thybulle isn’t exactly easy.

“That’s another talented guy that you lose, especially defensively,” said Embiid. “He was probably our best perimeter defender. It’s tough. I guess I’m glad I don’t make those decisions.”

Meanwhile, the former MVP James Harden wished Thybulle luck with the Blazers.

“Matisse was very good for us,” Harden added. “I hope he does well in Portland.”

Throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Sixers’ reserve trio of Furkan Korkmaz , Shake Milton , and Thybulle grew close as they supported each other throughout the year while guys were navigating through the season with uncertainty in their roles. While Milton understandably felt the situation was tough to deal with, he was happy to hear Thybulle was in a good place and embracing the change.

“It’s tough,” said Milton. “You get close with somebody, and just like that, they’re gone, but that’s the nature of the business. When the trade went down, I gave him some time because I knew his phone was probably blowing up. Then I hit him up, called him, and FaceTimed him, just asking him a bunch of questions like, ‘What’s it like? You on the move, you good?’ Checked on him, and he’s good. It’s the nature of the business. He’s gotta go somewhere else, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop being close.”

Thybulle will move on from the Sixers and get a fresh start out in Portland. While he may no longer be a member of the 76ers, he still has a lot of support from his former teammates.

