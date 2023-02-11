Is Controversial Candidate Still in Running for Colts Head Coach?

Despite not having a second interview, is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still in the running for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job?

The Indianapolis Colts are still in the midst of a feverish type of coaching search that hasn’t been seen in recent years in the NFL.

Now in their fourth week, the Colts are down to five confirmed finalists; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. However, there is one “unconfirmed” name amongst the group that continues to circle the Circle City itself, and that name is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy is controversial on two fronts. Number one, he has interviewed for nearly half of the NFL team’s coaching positions throughout a five-year career as the offensive coordinator for Andy Reid’s Chiefs but hasn't landed one. The second point is that, while in Kansas City, Bieniemy crossed paths with Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

At the time, Ballard was director of player personnel from 2013-2014 and football operations from 2015-2016 while Bieniemy was the running backs coach. With four years working together, would that make enough of a connection to keep a second interview under the table and a sleeper hire at head coach? Who knows.

Bieniemy hasn't always called plays for the Chiefs in his time as offensive coordinator but he has always had a heavy influence on the team given his decade tenure, all under Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ’ development is a mystery under Bieniemy, but his ties to Ballard aren’t.

With this head coach search finally concluding for the Colts, it’s not out of the question for a sleeper candidate to be under the radar and hired. Think, just a week ago Wink Martindale was an undisputed Vegas-odds bet to get the gig and has since been eliminated from contention, so don’t assume anything until it’s proven.

