How To Watch The Miami Heat Play Orlando Magic Saturday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat face the Magic Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Magic meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-105, win on 1/27 and has now won nine of the last 11 overall against Orlando. The HEAT are 74-57 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 41-24 in home games and 33-33 in road games..... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (knee), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb), Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. For the Magic, Patrick Beverley (not with team), Kevon Harris (G League), Okeke Chuma (G League) and Admiral Schofield (G League) are out and Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr

G Gary Harris

G Markelle Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on no movement at trade deadline: “There was a lot of clarity this morning. It's the same group. This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat [Riley] got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward in these next 27 games and then on into the playoffs.”

