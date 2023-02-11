Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

How To Watch The Miami Heat Play Orlando Magic Saturday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

By Shandel Richardson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQUKZ_0kk67GLA00

The Heat face the Magic Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Magic meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-105, win on 1/27 and has now won nine of the last 11 overall against Orlando. The HEAT are 74-57 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 41-24 in home games and 33-33 in road games..... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (knee), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb), Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. For the Magic, Patrick Beverley (not with team), Kevon Harris (G League), Okeke Chuma (G League) and Admiral Schofield (G League) are out and Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr

G Gary Harris

G Markelle Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on no movement at trade deadline: “There was a lot of clarity this morning. It's the same group. This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat [Riley] got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward in these next 27 games and then on into the playoffs.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler an All-Star? CLICK HERE

Heat make no moves at trade deadline. CLICK HERE

Captain Udonis Haslem always stays ready. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL
Miami Heat's Jamaree Bouyea Receives High Praise From Bam Adebayo
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Back In The Fold After Finger Surgery
Miami, FL13 hours ago
A Russell Westbrook And Kevin Love Reunion With The Miami Heat?
Miami, FL8 hours ago
Most Popular
Raiders Projected To Sign Intriguing Free Agent Quarterback
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Denver Nuggets Monday Night
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat Newcomer Jamaree Bouyea Adjusting To NBA Life On The Fly
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On The Brooklyn Nets: `It's A Whole Different Team Now'
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Dines With Fellow Serbian Star Nikola Jokic In Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
How To Watch The Miami Heat Face Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines Etc
Miami, FL2 days ago
Three-Point Contest Finally Gives Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Opportunity To Get All-Star Weekend Experience
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Heat Reportedly Among Three Teams To Have Contact With Russell Westbrook
Miami, FL11 hours ago
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Wednesday To The Brooklyn Nets
Miami, FL15 hours ago
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 15: Anthony Davis’ Double-Double Gave Lakers Victory Against the New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 13: Jalen Brunson Has Big Game To Lead Knicks Past Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
Internet Highlight Video Shows Glimpse Of What Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons Once Was
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy