Bishop receives Magnet Schools Champion of Excellence award

Congressman Sanford Bishop, left, receives the Magnet Schools Champion of Excellence Award from Magnet Schools of America CEO Ramin Taheri. Special Photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D.-Ga., was presented the Magnet Schools Champion of Excellence Award by Magnet Schools of America. The ceremony was held during the Magnet Schools of America Policy Training Conference at the U.S. Capitol.

“I am honored to receive the Magnet Schools Champion of Excellence Award,” Bishop said. “Magnet schools are a vital part of our public education system, which help our young people learn specialized skills and make the American work force stronger. I will continue to support policies like the Magnet Schools Assistance Program and the MAGNET Act, which will boost learning innovation in public school districts across the country.”