Bellisio Foods Commits $5,000 To Jackson County Community Foundation

JACKSON – Bellisio Foods has committed $5,000 to the Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF) to invest in projects and programs that create opportunities for the people of Jackson County and enhance the quality of life in local communities.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), with support from the Governor and Ohio Legislature, is matching Bellisio Foods’ donation dollar-for-dollar, resulting in $10,000 in funding to support JCCF’s mission and work.

“Bellisio Foods has been committed to the overall well-being and economic growth of Jackson and its surrounding communities for many years,” said Mike Evans, senior vice president of Bellisio Foods’ Jackson operations. “Our recent gift to the Jackson County Community Foundation is just our latest investment in a county we are proud to call home.”

Established to grow financial resources that are invested to benefit Jackson County today and into the future, JCCF is one of 15 affiliate foundations at FAO, a regional community foundation serving Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties. FAO partners with local leaders and a community of givers and partners to create opportunities for people in the region. Among its partnerships is the Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund, established in 2007 in honor of Bellisio Foods founder Jeno Paulucci, which awards scholarships to the children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees pursuing postsecondary education.

“We are honored and proud to partner with Bellisio Foods to support efforts that advance elements essential to a strong, growing and thriving Jackson County,” said Susan Stockmeister, JCCF committee member. “Dollars invested into our foundation today will reap lasting benefits far into the future.”

To learn more about the Jackson County Community Foundation and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jackson or contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740.753.1111.