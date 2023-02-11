Open in App
San Jose, CA
F4WOnline

Okada vs. Tanahashi IWGP title match set for NJPW Battle in the Valley

By Ethan Renner,

9 days ago

Okada issued the challenge at Saturday's The New Beginning in Osaka.

NJPW

Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi has been added to NJPW Battle in the Valley.

After defeating Shingo Takagi at Saturday's The New Beginning in Osaka event to retain the World title, Okada issued a challenge to Tanahashi, who was at ringside on commentary. Tanahashi entered the ring for a promo and agreed to the match.

Earlier in the evening, Tanahashi defeated KENTA in a singles bout, setting the stage for the post-main event challenge.

Five title bouts are now official for the Saturday, February 18 pay-per-view in San Jose, California.

Here is the updated card:

NJPW Battle in the Valley, Saturday, February 18, 10 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV PPV --

  • IWGP Women's Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA
  • NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. World Class Wrecking Crew
  • NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
  • Filthy Rules: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
  • Mascara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest, and Rocky Romero vs. KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC

NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show, Saturday, February 18, 9:20 p.m. Eastern time, free on YouTube and FITE TV --

  • David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
  • JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
