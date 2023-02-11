Change location
See more from this location?
Wayne, NE
norfolkneradio.com
Late basket gives Minnesota State victory over Wayne State men
By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director, Wayne State College,9 days ago
By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director, Wayne State College,9 days ago
Minnesota State hits go ahead basket with three seconds left in the contest against Wayne State to steal a 67-66 victory over the Wildcats inside...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0