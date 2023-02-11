Missouri basketball: Where do bracketologists project the Tigers in the NCAA tournament?

It’s that time of year. Missouri men’s basketball is nearing the end of its 2022-23 regular season, and the Tigers are in the midst of the NCAA tournament hunt. After winning their last game against South Carolina on Saturday, and before a Saturday matchup on the road against Tennessee, Dennis Gates’ team is 53rd in Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball rankings.

In the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Tigers are No. 49. They’re 3-6 in Quad 1 games and undefeated in Quads 2, 3 and 4.

As the schedule continues to get tough for Missouri, here’s where the experts currently project it for the NCAA tournament.

ESPN- No. 8 seed

Before the South Carolina game, Joe Lunardi of ESPN projected the Tigers to be the higher seed in an eight vs. nine matchup in the West region. Northwestern, their projected opponent, is currently 16-7, 7-5 in Big Ten play.

The Wildcats won their most recent matchup, a road game at Ohio State. Northwestern’s next game will be tough, a home challenge against Purdue.

The predicted matchup would see Tiger fans have to cross the country to attend the game in Sacramento, Calif.

USA Today- Next four out

Before Missouri’s win over South Carolina, USA Today’s Eddie Timanus, Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith left the Tigers out of the tournament completely. Missouri wasn’t even a member of the first four out of the tournament, instead joining Penn State, Wisconsin and Mississippi State.

The USA Today group did put several teams the Tigers have beaten into the tournament, including Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa State and Kentucky.

CBS Sports- No. 6 seed

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports was the kindest of the major bracketologists as far as Missouri goes. He projected the Tigers as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region, taking on Boise State in Columbus, Ohio.

The Broncos lost their most recent game at San Diego State on Tuesday, falling to 18-6 overall, and 8-3 in the Mountain West. They will play Wyoming next, on Saturday in Boise.