Which cities will host the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025?

By Tyler Nettuno,

5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles out in the desert for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl sites are chosen several years in advance, and in addition to the 2023 matchup, we also know where the next two games are set to be played. In 2024, the game is heading out west once again as the game will take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time.

The following year, the game is heading to The Big Easy on Feb. 9, 2025. New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome is set to host its eighth league championship.

The NFL hasn’t set any Super Bowl sites beyond 2025, but there are rumors that Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is a prime candidate in either 2026 or 2027. There are even rumors of a potential bid for London in 2026, which would mark the first Super Bowl outside of the United States.

