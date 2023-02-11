Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Son pleads guilty to shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend in Dayton

By WHIO Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBh15_0kk5zGfS00

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault Wednesday, February 8, for shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand jury returns indictment accusing a son of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street November 15, at around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the city’s police department stated. Upon arrival, officers found Shawn Casey, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and arm.

Bryant Edward McCrowan, later identified as the shooter, allegedly traveled to the ex-boyfriend’s residence. There, McCrowan knocked on the door asking for Casey. As Casey came to the door, his new girlfriend who resided there walked towards the bedroom when she heard shooting, an affidavit read.

Medics transported Casey to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

McCrowan was promptly arrested on Miami Chapel Road a couple of hours after the incident, according to court records.

He was charged with felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation.

In his plea agreement, McCrowan pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a three year firearm specification. The other counts were dismissed.

McCrowan will be sentenced on February 23.

