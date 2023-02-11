Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.
Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway.
Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
