Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

By Nikolette Miller,

9 days ago

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway.

(Source: Easley Police Department)

Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

