Jason Kelce gave advice to Tom Brady on his move to the broadcast booth: 'It's a lot harder than it looks'

Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the film "80 for Brady." AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Tom Brady is set to head to the broadcast booth with Fox come 2024.

Brady's deal with Fox was signed while he was still playing in the league.

Insider asked some former foes of Brady who have turned into media moguls if they had any advice for his next chapter.

Tom Brady says he's retired for real this time .

It will be tough to believe him until training camp goes by without him suiting up. But even if he is hanging up his cleats, Brady won't be leaving football entirely, as he has already signed a mega-deal with Fox to become a broadcaster in the future. The deal was worked out during Brady's brief retirement last year , and is worth a reported $375 million over 10 years according to Andrew Marchand at the New York Post .

For those keeping track at home, that's more money than Brady made in his 23 seasons in the NFL , and he retired as the highest-earning player in league history .

On Monday, Brady told FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he planned to take a gap year, and will join Fox officially as a broadcaster for the 2024 season.

Brady is just the latest athlete to pivot into media. While ex-players heading to the broadcast booth is nothing new, there's been an explosion of athletes in recent years finding a second act in the world of media, going to television , podcasts , and their own production companies .

As it turns out, some of those players-turned-media members were present at Super Bowl week in Phoenix — two of them is even playing in it . Insider took time during the Eagles media event on Wednesday to ask some of the up-and-coming athletes in content had any tips for Brady.

Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl alongside Brady as a teammate on the New England Patriots before later joining the Eagles to beat him in Super Bowl LII, has broken into the podcast business in retirement with his show "Green Light," and had some simple advice for Brady as he looks to start his next chapter.

"Just be yourself," Long told Insider when asked if he had any tips for Brady. "I think could be a freeing experience for him, after being under the microscope for so long."

"I think Tampa eased him into the experience of kind of doing what he wants, and now he's just got to continue to do that," Long said. "People like authentic. So I think if he can let some of that out, he'll do really well."

Tom Brady stands on the sideline with teammate Chris Long during a game in 2016. AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Long isn't the only member of the Super Bowl LII Eagles team that has become a media mogul.

Center Jason Kelce , who was on that team and is now back in for his second shot at the Super Bowl, started a podcast with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, heading into the start of the 2022 season.

Just a few months later, the Kelce brothers are set to face off in the Super Bowl . Regardless of which Kelce brother prevails, it's been great promotion for the podcast.

Jason Kelce said that while he'd only been in the business for a few months, he'd already learned a ton, and believed that the same might be true for Brady.

"I've learned that it's a lot harder than it looks," Kelce told Insider.

"I think it was our first or second episode. It was Travis's birthday and we were interviewing Paul Rudd," Kelce said.

"I was like, 'Man, this is hard.' I've got to figure out these questions, ask these questions, pay attention, interact with them. You're doing multiple things at once, and it gives you a new appreciation for everybody that is conducting those types of interviews.

"It's been a whole other job to do during the season. Luckily we only do it once a week, so that helps out, but it's definitely given me a level of respect and a frame of reference for the difficulty that this job entails."

Jason and Travis Kelce speak on an episode of their podcast. New Heights / YouTube

Given the gap year he's set to take, Brady should have plenty of time to get up to speed on the job, and with the competitive fire that has fueled him for his entire career , it's not hard to imagine Brady trying to be the best to ever pick up a microphone.

Brandon Graham, whose strip sack of Brady in the waning minutes of Super Bowl LII helped seal the championship for the Eagles, believed as much.

"Just keep being the GOAT, man," Graham told Insider of his message to Brady as he heads to the booth.

"I'm sure he's probably already got his plans down. I know it was probably hard for him to leave the game, but now talking about the game, I know he's got a whole lot to say."

Fox seems to think so too. Time will tell if Brady has $375 million worth of things to say.